Weather in Karachi will get colder but there are still no chances of rain

November 26, 2018




Karachi's weather will get chillier in the next few days as clouds gather but there are still no chances of rain.

According to the Meteorological department, the intensity of the cold is likely to increase in the next 48 hours. The temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius on Monday morning. The humidity level will remain at 88%.

Karachi Met Department Director General Abdur Rasheed told SAMAA Digital that, “The weather is partly cloudy with misty mornings. The minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 17 to 19 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

He said that Karachi gets chillier in the morning and evening. Temperatures will drop and the city will experience winters in December and January mainly, he added.
 
 
 

