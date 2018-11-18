We will make your democratic rights a reality, Bilawal tells people of Gilgit-Baltistan

Speaking at a rally, he said the PTI government promised five million houses to the people but are actually snatching the roofs from above people’s heads by calling them encroachments.I will foster the relationship Zulfikar Ali Bhutto created with the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, he vowed, adding that his struggle is the struggle of the people. He said he believes the people of Gilgit will support the PPP. Bilawal said the PPP has had a relationship with Gilgit for three generations. The PPP gave Gilgit-Baltistan the status of an administrative province, he added.He said that young people are not getting jobs and that the country is heading towards an economic crisis. On the other hand, in Naya Pakistan our lives and property are not safe, he said.The PPP head said that the people wanting to build a Naya Pakistan have shaken the country’s foundations.The premier used to talk about committing suicide rather than taking more loans before he took power, but now they are celebrating getting loans, lamented Bilawal.Criticising the PTI government, he said that roti is being sold for Rs10 and naan for Rs15. This is Naya Pakistan, he said.