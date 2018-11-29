We will decrease petrol prices, says finance minister

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that the government is working towards decreasing petrol prices.

He was speaking on SAMAA TV programme’s Khara Sach on Thursday.

Umar said that the tax on petroleum products is less than half now. The price of diesel was reduced as soon as PTI came into power. “The GST on petrol is less than 4%,” he said. The finance minister said that industries will be provided with additional gas and electricity.

Moreover, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended Rs5.21 increase petrol prices, Rs2 in diesel, Rs7.79 in light diesel and Rs9.91 in kerosene oil.

If the summary is approved, the price of petrol will rise to Rs103.