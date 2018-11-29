We will decrease petrol prices, says finance minister

November 29, 2018

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that the government is working towards decreasing petrol prices.

He was speaking on SAMAA TV programme’s Khara Sach on Thursday.

Related: Petrol, high-speed diesel and furnace oil are cheaper now 

Umar said that the tax on petroleum products is less than half now. The price of diesel was reduced as soon as PTI came into power. “The GST on petrol is less than 4%,” he said. The finance minister said that industries will be provided with additional gas and electricity.

Moreover, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended Rs5.21 increase petrol prices, Rs2 in diesel, Rs7.79 in light diesel and Rs9.91 in kerosene oil.
If the summary is approved, the price of petrol will rise to Rs103.

 
 
 

See Also

Charsadda’s last closed school re-opening

November 29, 2018 7:12 pm

After 100 days, the PTI government is all about promises

November 29, 2018 6:51 pm

For KP textbooks, revision takes on new meaning

November 29, 2018 5:53 pm

Suzuki Motors likely to invest $450 million in Pakistan

November 27, 2018 10:36 pm

Cartoon — Sabir Nazar

November 27, 2018 6:51 pm

An illustrated dictionary of ‘Naya Pakistan’

November 27, 2018 5:07 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Taha Anis

Sabir Nazar

Aftab Siddiqui

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.