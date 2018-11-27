Violent protests break out in Karachi’s Korangi over ‘anti-encroachment’ operation

At least four people, including two employees of KDA, were injured.Two cars and four motorcycles were set on fire by protesters. An estate agency was also set on fire.Korangi SSP Ali Raza told SAMAA TV that they have arrested several people.He said that more people will be arrested. “The situation is under control.”The KDA team has stopped the operation and had sought shelter in the police station, a KDA director said. “We are trying to avoid loss of lives and damage to property.”An anti-encroachment operation is underway in several areas of Karachi on the orders of the Supreme Court.The authorities have razed over 1500 shops in Karachi’s Saddar area, sparking a major debate on what is legal and what is illegal.