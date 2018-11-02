Video from Karachi’s bridge not from today

November 2, 2018

A screenshot from a video making the rounds on social media from Karachi. The video is old and not from Nov 2, 2018. Image: Twitter

A Twitter video of police officers running across and firing what is known as Karachi’s ICI bridge is not from today, November 2.

“There has been no shooting at Jinnah bridge,” tweeted Norbert Almeida, a security expert. Apparently, one of the police officers in the clip is Shafiq Tanoli who was killed in a suicide bombing in 2014 in Karachi. The police officers were apparently trying to stop a mob from moving to the US consulate on Mail Kolachi road.

Protests ran for a second day in Karachi and across the country in reaction to the Aasia Bibi blasphemy case verdict in which she was acquitted. Television channels were not showing the protests or violence which meant that people turned to social media to get their news. However, fake or old videos were doing the rounds.
  

 

 
 
 

See Also

Anyone can kill me, says Aasia Bibi’s lawyer

November 2, 2018 5:45 pm

Aasia Bibi verdict: What roads to take as protests continue across Pakistan

November 2, 2018 4:07 pm

Govt pushes ahead with negotiations as protests spread over Aasia Bibi acquittal

November 2, 2018 3:53 pm

Opposition unhappy at govt for not taking parliament into confidence over protests

November 2, 2018 3:51 pm

Balochistan MPAs want Supreme Court to review Aasia Bibi verdict

November 2, 2018 10:47 am

Mobile phone services suspended in Lahore, Islamabad, Gujranwala

November 2, 2018 8:53 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.