Video from Karachi’s bridge not from today

A Twitter video of police officers running across and firing what is known as Karachi’s ICI bridge is not from today, November 2.

“There has been no shooting at Jinnah bridge,” tweeted Norbert Almeida, a security expert. Apparently, one of the police officers in the clip is Shafiq Tanoli who was killed in a suicide bombing in 2014 in Karachi. The police officers were apparently trying to stop a mob from moving to the US consulate on Mail Kolachi road.

Protests ran for a second day in Karachi and across the country in reaction to the Aasia Bibi blasphemy case verdict in which she was acquitted. Television channels were not showing the protests or violence which meant that people turned to social media to get their news. However, fake or old videos were doing the rounds.

