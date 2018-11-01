Uzbekistan, Pakistan pledge to enhance bilateral cooperation in transport, trade and security

November 1, 2018

Uzebk Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a one-day visit.

During a joint press conference, Kamilov and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed their resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation to promote peace and stability in the region.

Qureshi said both countries have common views on seeking a political settlement in Afghanistan as there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict. Pakistan is ready to promote connectivity in the region for the benefit of our people, he said.

Related: Iranian foreign minister arrives in Pakistan to discuss missing border guards

The Pakistani FM said that there many opportunities to boost bilateral cooperation in the trade, tourism and security fields.

Kamilov acknowledged Pakistan’s vital role in the fight against terrorism and its efforts to bring peace and stability to the region. He said the two countries have a common approach to encouraging the peace process in Afghanistan, combating terrorism and facing other challenges.

We have held very productive talks with Pakistan on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of transport, road communication, trade, economy and security, he announced at the press conference. He invited Qureshi to visit Uzbekistan.

 
 
 

