US envoy Alice Wells in Islamabad, expected to meet PM Khan

US envoy Alice Wells arrived in Pakistan for a one-day visit on Tuesday.

The principal deputy assistant secretary of state arrived in Islamabad from Doha via Qatar Airline flight, QR-632. She will hold meeting with government officials at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The US envoy will call on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Finance Minister Asad Umar.

A meeting between the visiting envoy and Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected.

Announcing the US envoy’s visit, Dr Muhammad Faisal, the foreign ministry spokesperson, said that the aim of the visit is “to follow up on discussions between Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo with a view to further strengthen bilateral relations.”

Last month, after his meeting with Pompeo during his visit to Washington, Qureshi said that close engagement between Pakistan and the United States has always been mutually beneficial.

Both the leaders agreed that Afghan Taliban should engage in dialogue to reach a political settlement.