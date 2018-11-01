Aasia Bibi verdict: From Karachi to Islamabad, what routes to avoid amid protests

As protests continue in the country in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Aasia Bibi verdict, many roads are blocked. SAMAA Digital will be giving you updates on what roads are blocked and which routes to take.

Rail traffic across the country has been suspended.

Islamabad

In Islamabad, the Expressway is still blocked at Faizabad. Murree Road is still blocked at Liaquat Bagh.

However, traffic on GT Road, the Kashmir Highway and IJP Road is normal. The Red Zone has been sealed but Karal Chowk is open.

The Islamabad exit and motorway is clear.

Karachi

In Karachi, as of 7:55am, both sides of Frere Hall (PACC and Marriott Hotel roads) are blocked. Roads in Sohrab Goth, the Lyari Expressway, Nagan Chowrangi, Sharae Faisal at Star Gate, Numaish Chowrangi, Burnes Road, Tower, Native Jetty Bridge, Teen Talwar, Do Talwar and the Shaheed-e-Millat Expressway are all blocked for traffic. The main road in Korangi 5 has been blocked.

For those commuting from Clifton to Saddar, Clifton Bridge is accessible via Bath Island. The other route is, Punjab Chowrangi Underpass, Delhi Colony, the bridge leading to the Karachi Club, PIDC and onward. Ch Khaliquzzaman Road is open for traffic, as is II Chundrigar Road. Hassan Square to Corridor 3 is also open for traffic.

For people coming from North Nazimabad to Saddar, Five Star To KDA Chowrangi, Lasbella to Garden Road and IBA City Campus to MA Jinnah Road, all roads are clear and traffic is normal. Traffic on Sharae Faisal after Star Gate is normal.

Protests are continuing at Hub River Road, Baldia No 4 Tower, Jinnah Bridge, Nazimabad No 2, Sohrab Goth, Sindhi Hotel New Karachi, Al Asif Square, 4K Chowrangi, Surjani, Godam Chowrangi and Bara Board Pak Colony. Vita Chowrangi and Bilal Chowrangi in Korangi Industrial Area are blocked.

The highway between Karachi and Hyderabad is blocked. The road from the Mai Kolachi Bypass till the Keamari flyover is blocked. The EBM Causeway is also closed.

Lahore

Entry and exit points to the city have been closed. Shahdra, Thokar, Babu Sabu, Darogha Wala, Shalimar, Ring Road Interchanges, Mohlanwal, Bhobattian/Raiwind Road, Chung, Ravi Bridge and Imamia Railway Gate are closed. Canal Road is partially closed.

Gujranwala

All private and government schools in the city are closed on the orders of the deputy commissioner.