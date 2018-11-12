Underage driving on the rise in Multan

The underage drivers caused 119 accidents last year.The police have started taking concrete steps against them. They issued 49,000 challans in one month.However, many underage drivers feel that they drive to support their families. “I have to support my family as my father has not been working,” said an underage rickshaw driver. He remarked that there are many drivers who are younger than him.Another motorcyclist said that he was stopped by the police as he wasn't carrying a licence.The police have even requested the parents to stop young children from driving.Reporting by Mehr Imran Nawaz.