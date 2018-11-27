Troops shoot dead two people in Indian-Administered Kashmir

Two people were shot dead by the troops in Indian-Administered Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, two Kashmiri youths were killed in District Kulgam. They were killed during a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of the district.

People protested the killings and staged forceful demonstrations against the troops. The Indian police fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters.

On Sunday, seven people were killed during search operations and firing on protesters in Indian-Administered Kashmir. The Kashmir Media Service reported that seven youths had been killed in acts of violence in Shopian district. They were killed during cordon and search operations and firing on protesters in Batagund in the Kapran area of the district early Sunday morning.

Six youths were killed when troops associated with the 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operational Group destroyed a house during the operation. The bodies were found amid the debris of the destroyed house. Five were identified as Umar Majid Ganai, Waseem Wagay, Abbas Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir and Khalid Farooq Malik, while the identity of the six people could not be ascertained.

Another youth was killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on protesters. He was identified as Nauman Ashraf Butt, a resident of Kulgam. He was shifted to the Kulgam district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Dozens of youth were also injured in the operation.