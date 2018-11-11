Two children die after eating ‘unhygienic food’ at Karachi restaurant

Two children died on Saturday night after they ate ‘unhygienic food’ at Arizona grill – a restaurant in Karachi’s DHA.

The mother and both the children ate food at the restaurant and bought toffees from a kids play area at Seaview, SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah said.

The police have sealed both the restaurant and the kids play area. A team of food department has also been called to help with the investigation.

Six employees of the restaurant were arrested after the mother recorded her statement. SSP Clifton said that the children’s father has denied the permission for the post mortem.

However, he said that the post mortem was necessary to ascertain the cause of deaths.