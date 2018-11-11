Two children die after eating ‘unhygienic food’ at Karachi restaurant

November 11, 2018

Two children died on Saturday night after they ate ‘unhygienic food’ at Arizona grill – a restaurant in Karachi’s DHA.

The mother and both the children ate food at the restaurant and bought toffees from a kids play area at Seaview, SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah said.

The police have sealed both the restaurant and the kids play area. A team of food department has also been called to help with the investigation.

Six employees of the restaurant were arrested after the mother recorded her statement. SSP Clifton said that the children’s father has denied the permission for the post mortem.

However, he said that the post mortem was necessary to ascertain the cause of deaths.

 
 
 

See Also

KMC gets down to business to remove over 1,000 illegal shops from Karachi’s Saddar

November 11, 2018 12:16 pm

PIA flight skids off the runway in Balochistan’s Panjgur

November 10, 2018 11:26 am

KDA clears encroachments from parts of Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar overnight

November 10, 2018 8:57 am

Farooq Sattar expelled from MQM-P for violating ‘party discipline’

November 9, 2018 10:56 pm

Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Abbottabad

November 9, 2018 10:40 pm

Journalists protest against intrusion at Karachi Press Club

November 9, 2018 9:19 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.