Twitter suspends Khadim Rizvi’s account

A popular microblogging website suspended on Sunday the account of Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

The news comes after Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said that the government’s request to block the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief’s account was rejected by Twitter.

In a tweet, she wrote: “Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was asked to do this [block Rizvi’s account] by the relevant minister on Friday and I am shocked it hasn’t happened as I was present when PTA bureaucracy was finally found available and tasked!”

Later, she said that the social media site had ‘refused’ the government’s request.

Just chkd with info Minister who was informed that Twitter refusing our request! https://t.co/LZhbf6OSj2 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 4, 2018

Rizvi-led TLP held violent protests across the country over Supreme Court’s acquittal of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy.

For three days, the country’s thoroughfares and main roads were blocked. The protests were called off after the government agreed to put Aasia Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List.

Rizvi, on the other hand, has criticised state institutions—government, military and the judiciary—on different occasions.