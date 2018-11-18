Trump defends military aid cut to Pakistan, says it ‘doesn’t do a damn thing’ for the US

US President Donald Trump recently defended his administration’s decision to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Pakistan, saying the country doesn’t do “a damn thing for us”.

Speaking to Fox News, the US president accused the government of helping Osama bin Laden hide in the country.

“You know, living – think of this – living in Pakistan, beautifully in Pakistan in what I guess they considered a nice mansion, I don’t know, I’ve seen nicer,” he said, referring to bin Laden and his former compound in Abbottabad.

The compound was demolished shortly after United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group forces killed bin Laden there in 2011.

“But living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there,” he added. “And we give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year . …[bin Laden] lived in Pakistan, we’re supporting Pakistan, we’re giving them $1.3 billion a year — which we don’t give them anymore, by the way, I ended it because they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us,” he said.

The US cancelled $300 million in aid to Pakistan in September on the pretext that Pakistan had failed to take action against militants. The Coalition Support Funds were part of a broader suspension in aid announced by Trump at the start of the year, when he accused Pakistan of rewarding past assistance with “nothing but lies and deceit.”