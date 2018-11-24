Train service between Karachi, Peshawar to start in December

November 24, 2018

People waiting for their trains at Karachi Railway Station. File photo: AFP

A new train service between Karachi and Peshawar will be inaugurated on December 25, according to Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed.

During his visit to Peshawar, the minister also announced the restoration of the Landi Kotal train track and a tourist rail service that would go from Peshawar to Taxila.

The track between Karachi and Peshawar will also be repaired by December for the Rehman Baba Express. Rasheed held a news conference.

Earlier, the Pakistan Railways and China’s National Railway Administration signed an agreement to upgrade the ML-1 project.

Under it, the Karachi-Peshawar track will be doubled and the speed of passenger trains be increased from 65/110km/h to 160km/h.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the ML-1 project was the backbone of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, adding that all matters related to ML-1 had been settled.

A complete report on the design of the ML-1 project and its infrastructure would be submitted by December 25, he added.

The minister had urged Chinese companies to give the Pakistan Railways a lower interest rate.

 
 
 

