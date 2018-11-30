Traffic on MA Jinnah Road from Numaish to Capri to be blocked from Saturday

The other side of the road, from Capri to Numaish, was closed for traffic on October 5. The roads have been closed as part of the construction of an interchange for the Green Line BRT project.Two alternate routes have been suggested for the traffic coming from Capri Cinema towards Numaish Chowrangi. One is via Soldier Bazaar and the other is via Saddar Dawakhana. Both areas are usually crowded with traffic, so the traffic condition is expected to worsen during peak hours when people are headed home along this route.Once completed, the project will be called the Capri Interchange. An interchange is also expected to be built at Gul Plaza.