Traffic disruption expected as anti-encroachment operation continues in Karachi

On Tuesday, the operation was carried out in Empress Market, Regal Parking plaza and Abdullah Haroon Road to clear illegal shops, footpaths and stalls.The director of KMC’s anti-encroachment department said that “We will demolish all the illegal shops and the extended parts of shops in the area of Saddar today [Tuesday].”KMC used heavy machinery and dumpers to carry out the operation. The presence of machinery on the roads affected the flow of traffic. The road from Preedi Street to Regal Chowk has been closed for traffic.Few shops in the area are also closed because KMC demolished signboards which exceeded the legal limit.The city witnessed a massive traffic jam on Monday owing to the anti-encroachment operation. Long queues of vehicles were seen on the roads.Traffic DIG Javed Mahar told SAMAA TV that traffic is normal for now but it might increase after office hours. “We have deployed more traffic staff today on alternate routes to manage the traffic situation in an effective manner,” he said.