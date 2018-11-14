Top judge says Ishaq Dar is not worried about his health but ‘injustice’

November 14, 2018

Ishaq Dar is not returning as he thinks he will not get ‘justice’, remarked the top judge.

The Supreme Court was hearing a case pertaining to the former finance minister on Wednesday.

“Ishaq Dar’s health issue is a lesser issue. He says that he won’t get justice,” remarked Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. Dar says that he will return when he will get justice. “I don’t know what sort of justice he expects,” the chief justice added.

The former federal minister, who is currently in London, was told by the court to return, but he failed to do so.

Related: A red warrant has been issued for Ishaq Dar’s arrest

Dar has been declared a proclaimed absconder by an accountability court over his failure to appear in a case pertaining to his assets ‘beyond income’. He has been asked to surrender his passport and that of his spouse; however, the couple failed to comply with the court orders.

On July 14, a red warrant for the arrest of Ishaq Dar was issued.

The red warrant was issued after approval from the interior ministry. The FIA has sent the warrant to Interpol for help bringing the former minister back.

 

 

 
 
 

