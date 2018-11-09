Top court stays PHC ruling on 68 terrorists convicted by military court

November 9, 2018

The Supreme Court issued a stay order against the Peshawar High Court’s ruling on the 68 terrorists convicted by the military court.

Jail superintendent has been asked to stop the release of the suspects.

A two member-bench, headed by Justice Azmat Saeed, was hearing the case.

Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas said that the Peshawar High Court had given the verdict without analysing all the facts.

The court has ordered the release of suspects involved in terror activities. The military courts had requested for their original sentences to be restored.

On November 2, the government filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Peshawar High Court’s decision to set aside the sentences of 74 convicts.

A two-member PHC bench, comprising PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Lal Jan Khattak, ordered the release of the people convicted by the military courts.

Fifty convicts were awarded death sentences while the remaining 24 were serving prison time. The convicts’ relatives had challenged their convictions under Article 199 of the Constitution, which relates to the jurisdiction of high courts.

 
 
 

