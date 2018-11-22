Top court bars Bahria Town Karachi from collecting payment from allottees

Bahria Town has once again been barred from collecting more installments from allottees.

A three-member special bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, was hearing the case on Thursday. The court also halted the construction.

Bahria Town lawyer Ali Zafar told the court that no plot was sold after the court orders. He said that construction is under way in Bahria Town. They have taken money from the people and the houses have yet to be handed over.

Investors’ lawyer Zahid Bukhari said that most of their investors are uneducated so it would be difficult for them to collect instalments via pay orders. A more convenient way to pay installments should be agreed upon, he said.

The court has summoned a progress report and ordered for the construction to be halted. It also asked for Google pictures of the project from the surveyor general of Pakistan along with its layout plan.

The hearing has been adjourned till November 29, Thursday.

Reporting by Shahzad Ali.