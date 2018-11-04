Today’s outlook: Pakistan on the way to its 12th consecutive T20 series win, JI to protest in Karachi

Here’s some of the news we’re following today, Sunday.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand today at 9pm PST in the final T20 of their three-match series. The green shirts lead the series 2-0. This will be Pakistan’s 12 th consecutive T20 series win. The team hasn’t lost in the Twenty20 format since Sarfraz Ahmed took over as captain.

The Jamaat-e-Islami is holding a demonstration in Karachi to protest against the verdict in the Aasia Bibi case. The Supreme Court acquitted her of blasphemy on Wednesday but a petition has been filed to review the verdict.

Snow has hit the northern areas of Pakistan. Malam Jabba, Naran, Shogran and Azad Kashmir are a few of the areas where snow has fallen.

Section 144 has been lifted in Sindh. The home department imposed Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code during the series of protests in the province following the Supreme Court’s acquittal of Aasia Bibi. Under Section 144, pillion riding was banned. A notification has been issued ending the ban.