TLP to end sit-in as government agrees to put Aasia Bibi on ECL

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has agreed to end sit-ins across the country as the government agreed to put Aasia Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List.

The TLP will announce ending sit-ins across the country after they reached an agreement with the government.

The TLP and other religious parties such as the JUI-F and Sunni Tehreek have reacted badly to the October 30 acquittal of Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, in an eight-year blasphemy case.

According to the 5-point agreement, the government will initiate the legal process to place Aasia Bibi’s name on the ECL and won’t object to the review petition filed by the litigants.

The government will immediately release all the protesters arrested on October 30 and after it, the agreement said. The TLP leaders will apologize for issuing ‘painful’ statements and hurting the sentiments.

Noorul Haq Qadri, the religious affairs minister, and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat were signatory to the agreement from government side.