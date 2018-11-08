Three students killed, five injured after jeep falls into a ditch in the Neelum Valley

November 8, 2018




A jeep carrying students fell in a ditch in Marnat village, killing three students and injuring five. The students were going to Government High School, Pholawai where they studied.

Naveed and Khaleel of grade seven and Rafaqat of grade six lost their lives while Muhammad Nadeem and Muhammad Shoaib of grade 10 and Mahmood, Usman and Muhammad Imran of grade six have been severely injured.

Related: Neelam Valley tragedy: Another body recovered, death toll reaches 7

Dr Mateen of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kel said that three students are in critical condition and two have been transferred to CMH Muzaffarabad after receiving first aid.

According to reports, the accident was caused because one of the students put the jeep in neutral, causing it to slide into the ditch.
 
 
 

See Also

Two killed as passenger bus overturns in Sukkur

November 6, 2018 10:55 am

Pakistan receives its first wave of cold weather

November 3, 2018 1:54 pm

21 killed, 40 injured after two passenger buses collide in DG Khan

October 22, 2018 8:41 am

Seven killed as school van collides with bus in Sargodha

October 16, 2018 10:33 am

Nine children killed after wall collapses in Sukkur

October 11, 2018 2:38 pm

Zakariya Express accident disrupts rail traffic for three hours

October 8, 2018 12:25 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.