Three students killed, five injured after jeep falls into a ditch in the Neelum Valley

Naveed and Khaleel of grade seven and Rafaqat of grade six lost their lives while Muhammad Nadeem and Muhammad Shoaib of grade 10 and Mahmood, Usman and Muhammad Imran of grade six have been severely injured.Dr Mateen of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kel said that three students are in critical condition and two have been transferred to CMH Muzaffarabad after receiving first aid.According to reports, the accident was caused because one of the students put the jeep in neutral, causing it to slide into the ditch.