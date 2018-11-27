Three people killed in Mansehra road accident

Three people were killed after a car collided with a dumper in Mansehra on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Karakoram Highway. Bodies have been shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

On May 10, an accident in Abbottabad killed 10 people and injured seven after a truck toppled onto a van. The accident took place near Sabzi Mandi. Seven men and one woman are included in the 10 people who lost their lives. The van was on its way from Mansehra to Islamabad when the accident occurred.