Three injured in Turbat cylinder blast succumb to injuries

November 29, 2018

At least three people, including a child, have succumbed to their injuries a day after they were wounded in a cylinder explosion at a shop selling pakoras in Turbat.

Twenty three people were injured in the explosion on Wednesday. Thirteen critically wounded people were shifted to Karachi’s civil hospital. The families of the injured appeared to be dissatisfied with the facilities at the Burns Centre of the Civil Hospital.

Related story: 23 people wounded in Turbat cylinder blast

“They don’t even have people to change the drips or patients’ clothes,” a family member told SAMAA Digital.

The families said they don’t want to keep their patients in the hospital, adding that if the government of Balochistan and Sindh can’t provide medical treatment then they will sell their homes to seek treatment at private facilities.

They said that Karachi’s deputy commissioner and other officials promised to provide best medical treatment, but they couldn’t keep their promise.

 
 
 

See Also

23 people wounded in Turbat cylinder blast

November 28, 2018 6:14 pm

Doctors want parents to take care of their kids as the weather changes after eight die in Hyderabad

November 9, 2018 11:05 am

The SHC wants CCTV cameras at Karachi’s Civil and Jinnah hospitals to be in working condition

November 8, 2018 2:56 pm

Three people injured in North Nazimabad gas cylinder blast

October 2, 2018 11:11 am

Two women killed, 22 injured in Turbat cylinder blast

September 21, 2018 10:46 pm

Greenhouse gases surge to new highs worldwide in 2017: US report

August 1, 2018 9:19 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.