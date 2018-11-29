Three injured in Turbat cylinder blast succumb to injuries

At least three people, including a child, have succumbed to their injuries a day after they were wounded in a cylinder explosion at a shop selling pakoras in Turbat.

Twenty three people were injured in the explosion on Wednesday. Thirteen critically wounded people were shifted to Karachi’s civil hospital. The families of the injured appeared to be dissatisfied with the facilities at the Burns Centre of the Civil Hospital.

Related story: 23 people wounded in Turbat cylinder blast

“They don’t even have people to change the drips or patients’ clothes,” a family member told SAMAA Digital.

The families said they don’t want to keep their patients in the hospital, adding that if the government of Balochistan and Sindh can’t provide medical treatment then they will sell their homes to seek treatment at private facilities.

They said that Karachi’s deputy commissioner and other officials promised to provide best medical treatment, but they couldn’t keep their promise.