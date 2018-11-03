Thousands expected at Maulana Samiul Haq’s funeral

The funeral prayers for Maulana Samiul Haq will be offered at 3pm in Akora Khattak and a large number of mourners from across the country and foreign dignitaries are expected.

The FIR of Jamiat UIema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq (JUI-S) leader Maulana Samiul Haq’s murder has been lodged at the Airport police station. The FIR was registered on behalf of his son.

He was stabbed to death at his Bahria Town residence on Friday. He was taking a nap at the time.

The FIR has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Related: FIR lodged in Maulana Samiul Haq’s murder

According to the FIR, he sustained 10 to 12 wounds to his shoulders, chest, ear and forehead. The family has said they do not want a postmortem examination to be conducted as it is not according to the Sharia. His funeral will be held today (Saturday).

Forensic laboratory workers and investigation officers have collected evidence from Maulana Haq’s room. They lifted fingerprints from some items in the room and have accessed CCTV footage from the housing society’s record room. They also took two of Maulana Haq’s workers in for questioning.

Investigators collected evidence from Safari Housing. No official statement was given by the police but CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and other material, including some of his belongings, were taken for investigations.

Related: Politicians react to Maulana Samiul Haq’s assassination

The funeral prayers will be offered at Government Degree College Khushhal Khan Khattak.

Security arrangements have been made with walk-through gates installed at the ground.

Haq will be buried within the premises of Madrassa Haqqani.

Leaders of political parties, including the PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ANP’s Asfandyar Wali, KP CM Mehmood Khan, are expected to attend the funeral.

Related: JUI-S leader Maulana Samiul Haq murdered in Rawalpindi

A delegation led by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will represent the prime minister. Delegations from Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar will also attend.

On Friday night, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his sorrow at Haq’s death and praised his religious, social and political services. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in China, condemned the brutal killing. The country has lost a great religious scholar, he said. The premier has ordered an inquiry into the incident and summoned a report.

The premises around Darul Uloom Haqqania saw a large number of police personnel deployed. Thousands of seminary students from as far as Gilgit Baltistan and North Waziristan from the Deoband school of thought are expected to attend.