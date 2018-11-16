There’s no column to mention an iqama in the ECP’s nomination papers: Faryal Talpur’s lawyer

There is no column in the election nomination papers to mention an iqama, said PPP leader Faryal Talpur’s lawyer during a hearing at the Sindh High Court Friday.

The lawyer, Farooq H Naek, completed his arguments in a petition seeking to disqualify Talpur and several other PPP leaders such as Manzoor Wassan and Nasir Hussain Shah, for holding iqamas. Iqamas are residence permits awarded to foreign workers.

He said that an iqama is not a citizenship, it’s a permanent residence permit therefore it cannot be mentioned in the section that asks about for foreign nationalities.

Related: $5.3b has been taken out of Pakistan illegally: Asset Recovery Unit head Shahzad Akbar

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that Talpur did not disclose the source of her assets.

Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified for holding an iqama, Naek informed the court. He said that during General Zia’s time, Article 62 1-F was added to the Constitution.

If the court disqualifies them on these grounds then in the future complete papers will be submitted, said the petitioner. However, Naek countered that a person cannot be disqualified for life on these grounds.

The court has summoned arguments from the ECP’s lawyer on November 23.