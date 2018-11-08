The SHC wants CCTV cameras at Karachi’s Civil and Jinnah hospitals to be in working condition

The Sindh High Court ordered on Thursday that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at Civil, Jinnah and other hospitals in Karachi should be made functional on an urgent basis.

On May 28, a three-year-old boy, Nauman, went missing from Civil Hospital, Karachi when his father was filling the outpatient department (OPD) receipt. He hasn’t been found yet.

A JIT was formed to find the boy. During the investigation, the provincial health secretary admitted that the CCTV cameras at Civil hospital had not been working for three days before Nauman was kidnapped. Because of that, the police don’t have any footage of the kidnappers.

The high court has expressed concerns over the state of hospitals in the province.