The SBCA and KMC have 15 days to stop commercial activities in Karachi’s residential areas

The Sindh High Court ordered on Friday the Sindh Building Control Authority, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other related departments to stop commercial activities in residential areas in the city in 15 days.

Hearing a petition filed by Agha S Attaullah Shah, a two-judge bench comprising Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Adnanul Karim Memon, also ordered the authorities to present a report on their action to the court in 15 days.

The petitioner said that all over the city, but especially in Lines Area Redevelopment Project area, commercial activities are taking place in residential areas. He said that these illegal activities include stores and factories. He pleaded to the court to order the authorities to intervene.

The City District Government Karachi was named as a respondent in the petition.

During the hearing, the SBCA lawyer informed the court that getting rid of encroachments was not in their domain. He said that it was the responsibility of the KMC.

However, the court ordered that the SBCA will also be part of the team to stop commercial activities in residential areas. The team will be headed by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and will comprise other related departments as well, said the judges. It will be a joint action, they ruled.