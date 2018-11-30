The SBCA and KMC have 15 days to stop commercial activities in Karachi’s residential areas

November 30, 2018

The Sindh High Court ordered on Friday the Sindh Building Control Authority, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other related departments to stop commercial activities in residential areas in the city in 15 days.

Hearing a petition filed by Agha S Attaullah Shah, a two-judge bench comprising Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Adnanul Karim Memon, also ordered the authorities to present a report on their action to the court in 15 days.

The petitioner said that all over the city, but especially in Lines Area Redevelopment Project area, commercial activities are taking place in residential areas. He said that these illegal activities include stores and factories. He pleaded to the court to order the authorities to intervene.

Related: Did Clifton’s E-Street businesses get fresh SBCA notices in Karachi?

The City District Government Karachi was named as a respondent in the petition.

During the hearing, the SBCA lawyer informed the court that getting rid of encroachments was not in their domain. He said that it was the responsibility of the KMC.

However, the court ordered that the SBCA will also be part of the team to stop commercial activities in residential areas. The team will be headed by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and will comprise other related departments as well, said the judges. It will be a joint action, they ruled.

 
 
 

See Also

Bangladesh to send cricketers to Pakistan after safety assurances

November 29, 2018 7:49 pm

NAB raids Bahria Town office at Karachi’s Super Highway

November 28, 2018 6:33 pm

Did Clifton’s E-Street businesses get fresh SBCA notices in Karachi?

November 28, 2018 12:49 pm

China says Karachi consulate attack will not affect Pak-China relations

November 28, 2018 11:40 am

Google Maps update now allows hashtags in reviews

November 28, 2018 9:52 am

Video: Four injured as violent protesters set vehicles on fire in Korangi’s Mehran Town

November 27, 2018 8:03 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Taha Anis

Sabir Nazar

Aftab Siddiqui

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.