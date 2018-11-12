The Netherlands temporarily suspends visa issuance in Pakistan

The Kingdom of the Netherlands has temporarily stopped issuing visas in Pakistan.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, the issuing of visa has been halted temporarily,” according to a statement published online.

As soon as this “situation is resolved” appointments for visa applications can be made through the visa application centres of VFS Global in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, according to the statement. The Netherlands embassy in Islamabad is also closed for applications for Dutch passports or other consular services.