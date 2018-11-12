The Netherlands temporarily suspends visa issuance in Pakistan

November 12, 2018

Photo: AFP

The Kingdom of the Netherlands has temporarily stopped issuing visas in Pakistan. 

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, the issuing of visa has been halted temporarily,” according to a statement published online.

As soon as this “situation is resolved” appointments for visa applications can be made through the visa application centres of VFS Global in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, according to the statement. The Netherlands embassy in Islamabad is also closed for applications for Dutch passports or other consular services.

 
 
 

See Also

Aasia Bibi seeks asylum in the Netherlands, lawyer says

November 10, 2018 12:30 am

Italy, France offer help to Aasia Bibi and family

November 7, 2018 10:36 pm

Netherlands trounce Germany in Nations League

October 14, 2018 5:39 pm

PM urges Muslim world to raise blasphemous caricatures issue at UN

August 31, 2018 12:06 am

TLP heads to Islamabad for ‘dharna’ and this time it wants the Dutch Ambassador expelled

August 30, 2018 6:40 pm

Abominable act of Dutch MP hurting sentiments of Muslims, Qureshi tells Dutch FM

August 28, 2018 7:45 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.