The Netherlands resume visa operations in Pakistan after brief halt

November 12, 2018

The Netherlands embassy in Pakistan has resumed all the consular and visa related services a few hours after suspending it.

In a statement on Monday morning, the Dutch embassy said that it had halted visa operations “due to circumstances beyond our control”.

As soon as this “situation is resolved” appointments for visa applications can be made through the visa application centres of VFS Global in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, the statement said.

 
 
 

