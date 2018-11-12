The Netherlands resume visa operations in Pakistan after brief halt

The Netherlands embassy in Pakistan has resumed all the consular and visa related services a few hours after suspending it.

In a statement on Monday morning, the Dutch embassy said that it had halted visa operations “due to circumstances beyond our control”.

Update: The Embassy of the Netherlands in Pakistan has resumed all consular/visa services. VFS/Gerry’s in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad can immediately start giving appointments to accept visa applications. — Ardi Stoios-Braken (@AStoiosbraken) November 12, 2018

As soon as this “situation is resolved” appointments for visa applications can be made through the visa application centres of VFS Global in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, the statement said.