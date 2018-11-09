The BIEK wants to know why only 33% of second-year commerce students passed their exams

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has written a letter to directorate of colleges, asking it to form a committee to find out why less than 33% of the second-year commerce intermediate students passed the exam.

The BIEK has instructed the committee, which comprises three principals of government colleges, to present a report within three weeks. The report will be submitted to Karachi Colleges Director Mashooq Baloch.

The committee will talk to commerce students, teachers and college administrations to find out why the passing ratio was so low. Legal action could also be taken if colleges are found to be at fault.

The special inspection committee has also been asked to submit recommendations to improve the quality of education and results at colleges in the city.