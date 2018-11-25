Tents set up for the homeless in Lahore offer free mattresses, comforters and food

The tents are functioning near the railway station, Thokar Niaz Baig, Badami Bagh, Sabzi Mandi, and Bhatti Gate. One tent can accommodate up to 70 people. An officer notes down the names and addresses of the people.The people were provided free pillows, mattresses, comforters, and food, including breakfast, lunch and dinner. The tents will be functional till shelter homes are built for the homeless.“We thank the government for setting up a place where we can sleep,” said a person who slept in the tent. “Before, we used to spend our time near the footpath or somewhere else,” he added.Social Welfare Officer Arif Mahmood, who was looking after the tent near the station, remarked that 47 people slept in the tent and left for their work in the morning. He was hopeful that these men would return in the evening.On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to set up tents for people sleeping on the footpaths in the province.In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that he has asked the Punjab CM to provide them food until the shelters are built. The weather in Lahore lowers to 11 degrees Centigrade at night and stays around 24 to 27 degrees in the day.