Teacher on the run after Mirpurkhas police find videos of him molesting students

A government school teacher in Mirpurkhas is on the run after videos of him molesting students emerged. The police have registered a case against him.

Yaseen is a primary teacher at the Government Primary School, Alamjawar and is accused of molesting both male and female students. The police filed a case against him after more than 30 videos of him molesting students were found on his phone.

He has been suspended from his job.

In one of the videos, a female student is pictured asking him to stop and turning her face away from the camera. In another video, Yaseen is seen rubbing his feet against a student’s under the table.