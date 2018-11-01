Supreme Court turns down request to appoint a new Islamabad IG

November 1, 2018

The Supreme Court turned down on Thursday the government’s request to appoint a new Islamabad police chief.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar headed a three-member bench and heard the request filed through the attorney general. In the petition, questions were raised about Islamabad IG Jan Muhammad’s performance.

The AG requested the court to give the government permission to appoint a new IG keeping in mind the current situation.

Related: Supreme Court suspends Islamabad IG's transfer

Justice Nisar, however, said that the court suspended the notification transferring the IG after hearing the interior secretary and establishment division’s replies in the case.

The court ordered the AG to given the additional charge of the office of IG to another senior police officer for the time being.

The chief justice had earlier taken suo motu notice of the case and stopped the IG from being transferred.

 
 
 

