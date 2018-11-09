Supreme Court to hear fake degree case against NAB DG Shahzad Saleem

Pakistan’s top court will hear a fake degree case against Lahore NAB Director General Shahzad Saleem.

He is accused of submitting fake documents to secure employment. The case will be heard on November 12.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had raised questions about his degree while addressing a press conference. He remarked that the degree should be verified by the Higher Education Commission.

Moreover, the NAB Chairperson Javed Iqbal has taken notice of Saleem’s interviews to television channels.

He has summoned a record of the interviews. An investigation will be conducted according to the law, Iqbal remarked. “NAB respects all members of the assembly.”

He said that the investigation team will evaluate if Saleem has said anything which wasn’t true.

Related: Hamza Shahbaz appears before NAB in assets beyond means case

Saleem spoke to five channels — Geo News, Hum TV, ARY News, SAMAA TV and Dunya TV.

During his interview with SAMAA TV, he said the bureau has more than enough evidence to file a reference against Shehbaz and will do so by the end of November.

Saleem claimed that the NAB officials didn’t ask Shehbaz Sharif to become an approver against anyone. “We only asked him if he wants to say something about Khawaja Asif.” He said that what Shehbaz Sharif told the National Assembly was out of context.

He claimed that Shehbaz was trying to influence the inquiries. NAB doesn’t arrest anyone without any reason, Saleem said. He said what Shehbaz told the National Assembly was out of context.

Related: Opposition submits privilege motion against NAB’s Lahore DG for ‘media trial’ of its members

The opposition parties submitted a privilege motion in the National Assembly on Friday under Rule 95 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly, 2007.

Shahzad Saleem appeared on five TV programmes on November 7 and 8, during which he “conducted a media trial of opposition members, attempted to influence the so-called cases against the members of the National Assembly, provided details of the matters that are sub-judice, revealed details of confidential and secret NAB documents and maligned the reputation of the members of the parliament”. They say he breached the privilege of the members of the opposition.