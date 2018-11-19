Supreme Court summons heads of 11 mineral companies on Tuesday

Pakistan’s top court has summoned the owners of 11 mineral companies on Tuesday, November 20.

A two-member commission submitted its report to the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry on Monday. The report found out that the companies have no latest tech laboratories to gauge the quality of the water.

The companies are unaware of what minerals are present in the water and in what quantity, according to the report. Farzana Altaf, a member of the commission, said that many companies didn’t have the facilities to give them the results they wanted. “We conducted tests and found out that the information on the bottle was false,” she said.

Aitzaz Ahsan, who is representing the companies, submitted a request to delay the case till November 30.

“Do you want us to reach a compromise?” Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked him. “Are the people, who are selling people dirty water, worthy of forgiveness?”

The hearing has been adjourned till Tuesday.

The federal and provincial governments have agreed upon a price of Rs1 per litre of water for bottled water companies, but the companies say they want to pay Rs0.25 per litre. The Supreme Court ordered that whichever company isn’t okay with this price should shut down its operations.

On November 13, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said that you can’t bottle groundwater and call it mineral water.

You took billions worth of water for free, he told representatives of the private mineral water companies.

One representative, Mohammad Ghazi Akhtar, said the country will forever remember the chief justice for his water-related orders. There should be an appropriate price set, he argued.

On September 14, the chief justice had taken suo motu notice of the quality of mineral companies in Punjab.