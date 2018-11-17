Supreme Court orders immediate revival of Karachi Circular Railway

The Supreme Court has issued orders to immediately revive the Circular Railway in Karachi and told the authorities to remove encroachments from railway tracks across the city.

A meeting chaired by Justice Gulzar Ahmed was held in the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Railways told the judge that the Railways land in various areas of the city was encroached upon.

Justice Gulzar told the authorities to have the railways tracks cleared through the deputy commissioners.

The DHA and cantonment boards have also been ordered to remove encroachments from the railway tracks.

Justice Gulzar also ordered the local administration to raze the shops under the FTC Bridge and have areas around Shahrah-e-Faisal and Rashid Minhas cleared of encroachments.

Federal Railways minister Sheikh Rasheed said that he will implement the court’s orders.

“God willing, we will implement the court’s orders if we are given a chance,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

“I can’t give you any time frame,” he added. “We will not disappoint the chief justice.”