Supreme Court delists fake degree case against NAB DG Shahzad Saleem

Pakistan’s top court has delisted the fake degree case against Lahore NAB Director General Shahzad Saleem.

The case has been delisted because of non-availability of the bench. The case pertaining to illegal appointments in NAB has been delayed too.

The court had fixed the case hearing on November 12, Monday.

Saleem is accused of submitting fake documents to secure employment.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had raised questions about his degree. He remarked that the degree should be verified by the Higher Education Commission.

Moreover, the chief justice, who recently underwent a heart surgery, will start hearing cases regularly from Monday.

The court will hear Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s petition to include the names of former PM Nawaz Sharif and his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, as suspects in Model Town case. Several protesters were killed after Punjab police opened fire at PAT activists on June 17, 2014.

Others named in the case include Hamza Shehbaz, Saad Rafique and Rana Sanauallah.

A two-member bench will hear the case on November 14, Friday. The Lahore High Court had quashed the petition to summon Sharif brothers in the case.