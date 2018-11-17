Students to get 50% discount from Dec 25 to Jan 10 on train tickets

Pakistan Railways will give a 50 percent discount to students from December 25 to January 10, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced Saturday.

The railways have launched six trains and four new ones are going to be operational soon.

Rasheed, who is a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said his ministry will approach NAB to investigate corruption in the Railways.

The minister warned that he will not allow anyone to encroach on railways land and will do anything to get it back.

“I hope the Railways will become an earning institution in 60 days,” Rasheed said. “We need at least a year to re-develop it.”

The minister said that he had promised to continue with the existing administration of the railways for the first 100 days but people who don’t want to work with him will be sent home.