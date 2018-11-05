Stray dogs attack 100 people in Gujranwala

Dr Gulzar Ahmed, additional medical superintendent at District Headquarter Hospital, said that the hospital has the capacity to treat an average of 15 to 20 dog-bite victims daily.Due to non-availability of vaccines in the only government hospital of the city, 70 people went to different private hospitals and 12 children were shifted to Lahore.“We ran out of vaccines because we received a large number of dog-bite victims. The patients were given vaccines when our supplier provided us with extra injections,” Ahmed told SAMAA TV.The low-quality vaccines cost around Rs600 to Rs,500 and a good quality vaccine can be bought for Rs2,000 to 2,500.The cases were reported mainly from Fazalpura and Shaheen Abad. A resident of the area, Ilyas, said that the dogs attacked 82 people, including children. “A mad dog has been running around biting people. We don't know where it has gone and it is alarming because the dog can injure more people,” he said.A dog attacked my friends and me, said a victim, Ali. "We can’t even play outside because there are a lot of dogs around.”The people of the city want the district administration to launch a campaign against mad dogs.Animal bite infections are serious and can even be life-threatening if left untreated. The vaccines should be given within 10 hours if a dog bites someone. It is important to observe the dog’s behaviour as well. If a dog is running around biting several people, then chances are that it is rabid.