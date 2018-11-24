Stalls, shops removed from over 5,000 plots in Karachi: KDA

The Karachi Development Authority has removed stalls and shops from more than 5,000 plots in the city, according to a report submitted to the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry on Saturday.

Representatives from KDA submitted the report at a meeting on the operations in parts areas of Karachi.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed reiterated his orders for the Karachi Circular Railway and the restoration of the tram system, saying work on the projects should be speeded up if the railway land has been cleared.

At a previous meeting, the deputy superintendent of railways had told Justice Gulzar that the railways land in parts of the city had been “illegally occupied”. To this, the judge had told the authorities to have the railway tracks cleared by the deputy commissioners.

The work to clear the KCR route began the day after the court issued the order.

Shops and stalls were razed. Land outside famous spots, including Empress Market, was cleared.

A day earlier, the operation was conducted from Hassan Square to Nipa’s food street. The operation was conducted against restaurants that had extended to the roads in front of them and occupied footpaths.

The team removed 750 shades from shops as well.