Afghanistan hands over SP Tahir Dawar’s body to Pakistan

The Afghan foreign ministry had initially informed the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul that a body was found in District Dur Baba of Nangarhar province on Tuesday.





Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirmed in a statement a day later that a body had been found in the Mamdara area of Nangarhar along with the service card of SP Tahir Khan Dawar. It added that Pakistan’s consulate in Jalalabad was waiting for the body to be received.



Have followed the shocking tragedy of the murder of SP Tahir Khan Dawar & ordered KP govt to coordinate with Islamabad police in holding an inquiry immediately. MOS Interior Shahryar Afridi has been tasked to oversee it with an urgency & present the report to me.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 15, 2018

A delegation of provincial and federal ministers had arrived at the border on Thursday to receive it, in what had become a highly sensitive diplomatic incident.On October 27, the SP was abducted from Islamabad's F-10 and by Tuesday, Nov 13, news surfaced that his body had been found.Local sources in Nangarhar said that the SP’s body had been buried after funeral prayers were offered for him the same day the body was found. This is why the body had to be exhumed and all legal formalities had to be completed before it could be handed over to Pakistan. However, this had not happened till Thursday morning.By Nov 15, Thursday, Pakistan's Interior State Minister Sheharyar Afridi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai headed to the border to receive his body."This is not the first such incident. It is a porous border," Afridi had said on the floor of the Senate earlier in the day. "In the same way, before this, just like this, young men have been picked up and their bodies were found in Afghanistan."The interior minister said this case raised questions not just for the state of Pakistan "but for all of us"."The SP was picked up from here. What route was used? We don’t have all the details. From here to Punjab, and after a day or two there, Mianwalli and then Bannu," he said. "Within Pakistan, those who are destabilizing Pakistan. But this doesn’t mean we won’t do anything. We will answer this. We will take this to its logical conclusion. And the culprits, whether they are in Afghanistan or in Pakistan, this is the promise of the state of Pakistan to the nation that we will make an example of them."According to the Islamabad police, Tahir Khan, the SP of Peshawar’s rural zone, was kidnapped from within the jurisdiction of Ramna police station.A curfew was imposed near the Torkham border with a heavy contingency of security waiting for the body to be handed over. His funeral prayers will be offered at 2000hrs on Thursday, Nov 15, at Police Lines, Peshawar.