Soldier martyred while neutralising an IED in Mohmand

A soldier was martyred while neutralising an IED in Mohmand Gat, Mohmand.

ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor announced the sad news on Twitter.

Another son of soil laid his life while performing duty. Capt Zarghaam Fareed embraced martyrdom while neutralising an IED detected at Mohmad Gat in Mohmand Distt. Sepoy Rehan of BD team got critically injured. 25 years old Capt Zarghaam was unmarried and belonged to Sargodha. pic.twitter.com/zkrbaOu4hi — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) November 7, 2018

Twenty-five-year-old Captain Zarghaam Fareed of Sargodha was unmarried.

Sepoy Rehan of the bomb disposal team was critically injured in the incident.