Soldier martyred while neutralising an IED in Mohmand

November 7, 2018

Photo: ISPR DG/Twitter

A soldier was martyred while neutralising an IED in Mohmand Gat, Mohmand.

ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor announced the sad news on Twitter.

Twenty-five-year-old Captain Zarghaam Fareed of Sargodha was unmarried.

Sepoy Rehan of the bomb disposal team was critically injured in the incident.

 
 
 

