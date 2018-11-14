Six workers killed in kiln explosion in Karachi

At least six workers were killed after a kiln exploded in a Atlas Honda company in Karachi’s Landhi factory area on Wednesday.

“All six people have died,” Dr Ahmer, a doctor at Civil Hospital told SAMAA Digital.

He said that seven people were brought to the hospital on Wednesday morning. One was discharged after treatment but others were in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Aamir, Saleem, Shadman, Imran Khlid and Inayat.

There were three kilns inside the factory and one of them exploded due to gas pressure, the Malir SSP said.

He said that over 3,000 workers work in the company, adding that the police were further investigating the incident.