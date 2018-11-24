Sindh wants the 51 remaining public structures named after Altaf Hussain to be renamed

The Sindh government has identified 51 public structures, like schools, parks and roads, that are still named after MQM founder Altaf Hussain and his family in Karachi. It plans to rename all of them.

It has sent a letter to the health, education and local government departments as well as the Karachi commissioner, municipal commissioner of the KMC, deputy commissioners of districts Malir, West Central and Korangi as well as the MD of SITE, asking them to identify any other public structures named after the MQM founder.

The government wants this information by November 27 and it will be discussed at the next apex committee meeting, which will be chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. It also wants information on what action has been taken to rename the public structures.

This move is in response to a Sindh cabinet meeting on December 30, 2017 and an apex committee meeting on March 8, 2018 in which it was decided to rename all public structures named after the MQM chief.

During the March 8 meeting, the members decided to renew their resolve to rename the roads, buildings and institutions named after Altaf and his family.

“At the meeting it was pointed out that there were still 62 buildings and roads in the city with the name of Altaf Hussain and his family members,” said a statement issued by CM House after the meeting. “The meeting resolved that those who are against the state do not deserve any kind of honour or memorial. The chief minister told the meeting that the cabinet has already taken such a decision. The chief secretary was directed by the Apex Committee to rename the identified buildings and roads.”

There are 51 such structures in the city, according to information provided to the government by the 5 Corps Headquarters.

There are 18 parks, 17 schools, including one university, two libraries, four dispensaries, seven streets, bridges, towns or underpasses, two community centres and one cricket academy. They are named after Altaf himself, his father Nazir Hussain, mother Khursheed Begum or daughter Afza Altaf.

Action to rename some of the structures has already been taken. The Sindh Assembly passed on March 27, 2017 a bill to rename Altaf Hussain University campuses in Karachi and Hyderabad after Abdul Sattar Edhi and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.

In 2016, the government also renamed Mukka Chowk, in the heart of the MQM’s stronghold of Azizabad, after the country’s first prime minister Liqauat Ali Khan.