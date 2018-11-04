Sindh is being run by thieves, says Fawad Chaudhry

PPP leader Khursheed Shah gets upset whenever the PTI government speaks about thieves, he remarked.Chaudhry said that the PTI parliamentarians told him that they are being victimised by the Sindh government, adding that this type of behaviour is expected of the PPP.He remarked that the cases against different politicians cannot be withdrawn, reiterating that there will be no NRO. “People gave us the mandate because we promised accountability. We can’t go back on our promises,” he said.The information minister said that the federal government released funds worth Rs750 billion for the Sindh government.Reacting to this Sindh government spokesperson said that everything was good for Chaudhry when he was in PPP. “This party made him what he is today,” he remarked.Murtaza Wahab said that anyone can audit the funds released to the Sindh government. “The federal government still owes us some dues,” he said.He remarked that it is wrong to reject the mandate of the people of Sindh. “Such statements ruin Pakistan's image in front of the investors,” Wahab added.Fawad Chaudhry termed the protests against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi as a ‘mutiny’ and remarked that the people involved in this will not get a free pass.“We will not forget it,” he said. The agreement reached with the protesters was not a solution. “We engaged in firefighting, we opened the cities without any loss,” he said. “This was a mutiny.”Pakistan is running according to the law and Constitution. The protesters burnt vehicles, harmed people’s properties and the government property. “The protesters will not be forgiven.”