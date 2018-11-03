Sindh govt lifts ban on pillion riding in Karachi

The Sindh government has lifted its ban on double-sawari or pillion riding in Karachi a day after religious parties ended their sit-ins.

In a notification, the home department said that it has also lifted the ban on rallies and public gatherings.

The government had banned pillion riding till November 10 in the wake of protests by the religious parties after the Supreme Court acquitted Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy.

However, the ban was lifted Saturday evening after protests ended across the country.