Sindh government takes a U-turn, bans pillion riding from Nov 19 to 22

November 16, 2018

The Sindh government has taken a U-turn on its notification banning pillion riding till November 29.

Now, double sawari has been banned across the province, including Karachi, from 10 to 12 Rabiul Awwal (November 19 to 22).

According to a notification issued on Friday, the Sindh government has imposed Section 144. The people have been barred from carrying weapons and the use of loudspeakers has been banned.

The notification said that strict action will be taken those who fail to comply.

In a separate notification issued a few days ago, the Sindh home department had banned pillion riding till November 29. However, the notification was withdrawn on Friday.

 
 
 

