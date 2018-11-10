Sindh cabinet approves ban on plastic bags

The Sindh cabinet has approved the ban on plastic and polythene bags in the province.

The cabinet session was chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Saturday.

The members decided that those who sell polythene bags must help bring an end to this environmental hazard.

The ban will be implemented in three phases; first in Sukkur, then Karachi and Hyderabad.

The members also discussed the legal position regarding controlling begging, regulation of Child Protection Authority, human rights case of ailing inmates, transfer posting rules of the Sindh police, recruitment rules of IG and Prisons DIG, usage of luxury vehicles, among other issues,

We have to improve the environment, said Shah.

The cabinet also accorded approval of the Sindh Child protection act.