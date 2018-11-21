Sikh pilgrims reach Lahore for Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims reached Lahore from India on Wednesday to participate in the celebrations for Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.

The pilgrims were received by representatives of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) at the Wagah Railway Station.

The main ceremony will take place on November 23, after which the pilgrims will leave for India on November 30.

According to ETPB Chairperson Tahir Ehsan, 3,800 visa applications were approved this year of the 4,500 applications received. This is the largest number of visas issued in recent years as previously around 2,000 pilgrims would get approvals.

Baba Guru Nanak is the founder of the Sikh religion. Other than his birth anniversary, Sikhs visit Pakistan for various religious festivals, including Baisakhi.

Earlier this year, thousands of Sikhs from different parts of the world visited Hasan Abdal, a city in Attock district of Punjab, for the Baisakhi festival.